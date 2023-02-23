Exclusive look inside Gianni Versace’s former NYC mansion listed for $60M

"This, I call – ‘Billionaires Row.'" — Nikki Field, with Sotheby's

It’s one of the most unique homes in all of Manhattan, and it’s up for sale. The Upper East Side mansion was once owned by Gianni Versace. Good Day New York’s Rosanna Scotto got an exclusive tour inside.

The mansion is located on E. 64th St., between 5th Ave. and Madison.

"We are here in the most exclusive, most valuable, most elite townhouse block in all of the city. This, I call – ‘Billionaires Row,’" said Nikki Field, with Sotheby's.

The mansion includes around nine bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and several entertaining and relaxing rooms.



"There’s not an inch in this home Rosanna that wasn’t given great Versace design and care," Field said.

When asked if the price is negotiable, Field said, "I think we can make a very compelling argument for the value of $60 million."

"Gianni did the most magnificent job in 1995," Field said. "He saw that this was a significant mansion in Manhattan on the absolute best and most noted mansion street in all of the city, and he knew this was going to be his New York outpost."