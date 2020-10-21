'Ghetto Gastro' aims to prove the Bronx has some of NYC's finest food

Three chefs from the Bronx have formed "Ghetto Gastro," a collective who are out to prove that the borough has a thriving food scene.

Calling themselves "Culinary Storytellers," Ghetto Gastro is made up of Lester Walker, Pierre Serrao, and Jon Gray. They say their love of food started young, and has grown into a sucessful business venture.

The group began with private word-of-mouth dinner parties called "Freestyle Fridays." Now, their goal is to begin to use their cooking to educate people about various foods and destigmatize the word "Ghetto."

Now, the group has partnered with Crux to create a line of kitchen appliances that are being sold exclusively at Williams Sonoma.