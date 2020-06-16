Georgia mom shares post about cashier's act of kindness

A Georgia mom shared a heartwarming story on Facebook this week after a kindhearted cashier went above and beyond to help her daughter.

Chelsie Farr said she was grabbing a water at a QuikTrip in Newnan when her daughter, Adeley, fell and scraped her knee. She said her daughter was being "totally over the top about it."

"When we went to the cashier, Dedrick, I asked if he had any bandaids I could just put on her knee," Farr said, sharing a photo of Adeley with the cashier. "This sweet man changed his gloves, got Neosporin, and went and opened a box of bandaids off the shelf."

Farr said Dedrick got Adeley's scraped knee all cleaned up, then proceeded to make the little girl laugh.

"I almost didn't post this because maybe it seems like something so small but I seriously was just blown away by his care and concern for customers that were just purchasing $1 in ice waters," the mother said. "And also this world needs more positivity."

Farr said she hopes someone from QuikTrip's corporate office sees her post so they can know how awesome of an employee Dedrick is.