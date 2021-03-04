Derek Chauvin trial: What you need to know

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd is scheduled to begin Monday, March 8 at 8 a.m. Central Time in Courtroom 1856 of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.

Derek Chauvin charges

Chauvin is standing trial on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All four officers were fired the day after Floyd’s death.

Thao, Kueng and Lane will be tried together on August 23.

How to watch the Chauvin trial

The Derek Chauvin trial will be live streamed, gavel to gavel, at fox9.com/live.

Scheduled length of Chauvin trial

The trial will begin with jury selection, which is scheduled for three weeks. During jury selection, until all the preliminary motions are heard by Judge Peter Cahill, court will start at 8 a.m. with a hearing on preliminary motions, before moving on to jury selection at 9 a.m. The trial proceedings that begin on Monday, March 29 are anticipated to take two to four weeks.

Chauvin trial daily schedule

During jury selection, until all the preliminary motions are heard by Judge Cahill, court will start at 8 a.m. with a hearing on preliminary motions, before moving on to jury selection at 9 a.m. Opening statements and the remainder of the trial will follow the schedule below:

8 a.m. Legal issues

9:15 a.m. Jury arrives

9:30 a.m. Trial session

10:40 a.m. Break

11 a.m. Trial session

12:30 p.m. Lunch break

1:30 p.m. Trial session

3 p.m. Break

3:20 p.m. Trial session

4:30 p.m. Adjourn for the day, or extended trial session

5 p.m. Adjourn for the day or break for evening session if jury sequestered

6 p.m. Trial session if jury sequestered

7:30 p.m. Adjourn for the day

*All times Central. There is no plan to hold trial on weekends.

Who is allowed in the courtroom

Trial Judge Peter Cahill

1 judge's clerk

1 court reporter

Derek Chauvin, the defendant

The jury. The empaneled jury will consist of 12 jurors and 2 alternates.

Up to 4 lawyers or staff for the prosecution, led by Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson and up to 2 staff from his law firm

1 witness at a time in the courtroom

1 George Floyd family member

1 Derek Chauvin family member

2 members of pooled media - 1 print and 1 broadcast or digital media

1 broadcast technician

Courtroom restrictions

Courtroom 1856 was renovated specifically for the Derek Chauvin trial to maximize capacity and maintain COVID-19 social distancing standards. The courtroom is located on the 18th floor of the Hennepin County Government Center.

Judge Cahill has ordered certain behavior in the courtroom:

Jurors, attorneys, witnesses and support staff must wear masks and keep six feet from other people.

Masks can be removed when giving testimony, examining witnesses, giving opening statements or closing arguments. Attorneys must conduct all witness examinations and arguments from the lectern.

Any sidebar conferences will be conducted over wireless headsets. Chauvin will be outfitted with a headset to listen to these conferences, which will be off-the-record.

Jurors and potential jurors will be escorted to courtroom each day by deputies or security. No one can have contact with jurors except the judge, court personnel and deputies. Any attorney contact is limited to the jury selection process when court is in session.

Potential jurors will only be referred to by a randomized number.

Security measures

Barricades and barbed wire are in place around the Hennepin County Government Center, where the trial will take place, and Minneapolis City Hall. Security measures will also be going up around other city infrastructure, such as the police precinct buildings.

"Operation Safety Net" is the name of the unified command for the Minneapolis and St. Paul police departments as well as the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Transit Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota National Guard and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Gov. Tim Walz also activated the Minnesota National Guard to help with security.

Officials say their goal is to preserve the First Amendment right of people to peacefully protest while preventing large-scale violent disturbances during the trial.

Protests planned

Community groups and activists are planning to gather outside of the Hennepin County Government Center during the Chauvin trial.

Some activists have voiced frustrations over the number of barricades in the area, calling it a "hindrance" to the movement’s constitutional right to be heard.

Community outreach

The city plans to create contracts with a network of community groups to help with de-escalation and communication "during periods of heightened tension." The city council unanimously approved the plan, authorizing up to $1.2 million in funding.

Minneapolis' Office of Violence Prevention will be requesting applications for the program and hopes to have finalized contracts by the end of March.

The city scrapped a plan to pay local social media influencers to post city-approved messages to dispel rumors.

Closed streets

So far, the City of Minneapolis has closed only one street in downtown Minneapolis. South 6th Street, including the sidewalk, is closed between 3rd and 4th avenues next to the Hennepin County Government Center.

Metro Transit is not planning any disruptions to bus or light rail service to downtown Minneapolis, although there may be detours around the Hennepin County Government Center.

The parking ramp at the Government Center will be closed during the trial. Skyway access to the center will also be restricted.

38th and Chicago during the Chauvin trial

The intersection of E 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, where Floyd died, will remain closed during the Chauvin trial. The area, also known as George Floyd Square has been closed to public traffic since his death, becoming a gathering site for community members and activists.

Plans are in the works to reopen 38th and Chicago to the public after the trial. The city sent a survey to residents and business owners in the area to choose between two traffic options for reopening the square.