Yankees to treat 18,000 fans to George Costanza bobblehead on 'Seinfeld' night

In "Seinfeld," George Costanza scored his dream job with the Yankees, and now the team is immortalizing the iconic NYC sitcom character with his own bobblehead.

"Ruth, Gehrig, DiMaggio, Mantle... Costanza?!?" the New York Yankees tweeted Friday, announcing the bobblehead giveaway to the first 18,000 fans who attend "Seinfeld Night" on Friday, July 5.

"Seinfeld Night" celebrates the 1990s series, which featured "Costanza, of course, working for the Yankees as the assistant to the traveling secretary for multiple seasons of the show," according to the MLB.

"A job with the New York Yankees! This has been the dream of my life ever since I was a child, and it's all happening because I'm completely ignoring every urge towards common sense and good judgment I've ever had," George Costanza, played by Jason Alexander, said in the season five episode "The Opposite."

Danny Tartabull as himself, Jason Alexander as George Costanza in "The Chaperone" episode of "Seinfeld." (Photo by Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The George Costanza Bobblehead's design is based on the character's stance from the famous season eight episode "The Abstinence," as Costanza, in his dress shirt and pants, "tries to give hitting tips to Derek Jeter and Bernie Williams."

"Jeter and Williams are just two of the many Yankees who made cameos on the show, which also featured a fictionalized version of team owner George Steinbrenner -- voiced by series co-creator Larry David," according to the MLB.

The Yanks will face off against the Boston Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, July 5. Find tickets here.