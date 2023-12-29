Garden State Parkway shooting: Cranford police officer injured

A Cranford, New Jersey, police officer was shot Thursday night on the Garden State Parkway, according to a tweet from Gov. Phil Murphy.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

In a tweet, the governor said, "A Cranford police officer was shot last night with non-life threatening injuries on the Garden State Parkway.Our men and women in uniform put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. We are praying for the officer’s swift recovery."

Details surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. Video from the scene shows a heavy police presence and what appears to be a wreck near a guardrail.

New Jersey's state police union offered words of support for the officer.

"These officers confronted a violent criminal and were shot at. One officer was wounded, but thank God he will make a full recovery. Keep the officers, Crawford PD, their families in your prayers," the NJ State PBA tweeted.