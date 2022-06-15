Funeral details for NYPD Transit Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez

Funeral services have been announced for an NYPD Transit Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez, 31, who was stabbed to death inside her Bronx home while she was off-duty.

A viewing service will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Riverdale Funeral Home, 5044 Broadway in the Inwood section of Manhattan, according to the NYC Police Benevolent Association.

A prayer service will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Riverdale Funeral Home following the viewing.

Reyes-Gomez was killed early Monday morning. Her estranged husband later surrendered to police.

NYPD Transit Officer Ariana Reyes-Gomez.

Cops responded to a 911 call at 2:50 a.m. about a woman stabbed inside an apartment on the first floor of 780 Grand Concourse. Officers found Reyes-Gomez with multiple stab wounds throughout her body, the NYPD said. EMS pronounced her dead.

Authorities charged Argenis Baez, 33, with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD said.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents rank-and-file police officers, said it would support Reyes-Gomez's family.

"We are horrified and heartbroken by the death of our @NYPDTransit sister in the Bronx this morning," the PBA tweeted. "We will remain with her family and her colleagues in support and prayer. We will see that justice is done in her name. #RIP"