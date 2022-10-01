Funeral arrangments set for slain FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling

Funeral arrangements have been made for FDNY EMS Lieutenant Alison Russo-Elling, who was stabbed to death earlier this week in an unprovoked attack.

Services for the 25-year veteran of the FDNY will be held on Wednesday, October 5 at the Tilles Center for Performing Arts in Brookville.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed online.

A viewing will also be held at the Commack Abbey Funeral Home.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Russo-Elling was killed on Thursday when a man stabbed her multiple times "in a barbaric and completely unprovoked attack" just outside her EMS station in Astoria.

Her alleged attacker has been arrested and identified as Peter Zisopoulos of Queens. He is facing murder and weapons charges.

"Our hearts go out to the family, her colleagues, and the city of New York," Mayor Eric Adams said. "We lost one of our heroes. She provided a service in the city for over 24 years."