Frisco Memorial High School vandalism: Senior prank cancels classes, causes thousands of dollars in damage

Classes were canceled at Frisco’s Memorial High School Thursday and Friday because of a senior prank that got out of hand.

Frisco ISD said the original plan involved a small group of students and lots of Post-it notes. But what ended up happening caused a big mess and thousands of dollars in damage.

"A small group of students from Memorial High School was approved to use Post-it notes on the walls to decorate and place messages around the campus as part of their senior prank last night. Staff members were on site to monitor students, but the situation devolved rapidly, and the Frisco Police and Fire Departments became involved. Students vandalized the campus to a point that classes are not able to be held at MHS for the remainder of the week," school administrators said in a letter to parents.

Video posted on social media shows paint on the walls and clouds of smoke from fire extinguishers that were set off throughout the campus.

Police and firefighters were called in to assist when things got out of control.

The school was closed Thursday and Friday because of air quality issues.

"Damage is estimated in the thousands of dollars and includes paint on the walls, destruction of furniture, discharged fire extinguishers throughout campus and more. Every surface on the 300,000 sq. ft. campus must be cleaned, including the walls, ceilings and floors. Frisco ISD will hold the students responsible for costs associated with the clean up," administrators said.

Frisco ISD said it is working with police to identify the students involved. They could face possible criminal charges.

The district’s school year is set to end Friday.