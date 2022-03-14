Former NL MVP Freddie Freeman, LA Dodgers agree on $162M/6-year deal, report says

One of the top free agents left on the market is coming home to Southern California as first baseman Freddie Freeman has reportedly agreed on a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, Freeman and the Dodgers have agreed on a 6-year, $162 million deal.

Before striking a deal with LA, Freeman spent his entire 11-year career with the Atlanta Braves. He was drafted by the club in the second round of the MLB Draft in 2007. The five-time All-Star won the National League Most Valuable Player award during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, before getting a ring with Atlanta last season.

In a heartfelt message posted to his Instagram account Wednesday, Freeman thanked Braves Country, which read in part: "It was truly an honor. We went through the very highs together and some lows but those lows is what made last year so special. You watched me grow up from a baby faced kid to marrying my love [Chelsea] and seeing us bring 3 beautiful boys into this world. I’m so glad my family got to be apart of yours!"

Freeman was considered the top first baseman in this offseason's free agent class, being linked to the Braves and New York Yankees in addition to the Dodgers this offseason.

Ahead of Spring Training, Dodger manager Dave Roberts was asked about discussions with Freeman. "I would love to see Freddie in a Dodger uniform," Robers said. "Who wouldn't?"

Born in Fountain Valley, Freeman attended high school at El Modena High School in Orange.

The Dodgers' first Spring Training game is this Friday, March 18 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The team's 2022 season kicks off April 8, at Coors Field in Denver, as they take on the Colorado Rockies.

