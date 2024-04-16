1 dead, 3 injured after scooter-riding gunmen open fire on Bronx street

Police are investigating after one person was killed, and three people were injured by scooter-riding gunmen in the Bronx on Tuesday evening.

Authorities say the incident happened at around 6:15 p.m. near Mount Eden Avenue and Townsend Avenue.

Police say that two scooters with two men on each scooter approached four men standing on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The men on the back of the scooters pulled out firearms and fired approximately 10 rounds at the men, striking all four victims.

Three of the victims were shot in the leg, while a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest and the leg and was killed.

The shooters then fled on their scooters heading northbound on Townsend Avenue towards the Cross-Bronx Expressway.

One person is currently in custody, however, police are unsure if they are tied to the shooting. Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ , or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.