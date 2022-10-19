Four men busted for selling drugs disguised as candy on Long Island

Four men were arrested on Long Island for selling drugs, some disguised as candy bars, at stores.

Suffolk County Police say the stores were in Bay Shore and West Islip.

They say they executed search warrants at Exit 42 Deli, located at 270 Spur Drive South in Bay Shore, and Legit 100 Smoke Shop, located at 165 Higbie Lane in West Islip, at 4 p.m. and seized large quantities of mushrooms with psilocybin, concentrated cannabis, marijuana, and cocaine.

Additionally, detectives discovered narcotics packaged as name-brand candy bars and marketed toward children near the front door of the West Islip store. They noted that the store is located within 1,000 feet of an elementary school.

Police arrested Ali Anwar, 44, and Hasnain Anwar, 42, at or near their homes. They own the businesses. Two employees of the stores, Joseph Orso, 47, and Shevin Mahabal, 30, were also arrested.

Ail Anwar was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, trademark counterfeiting, two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, and criminal sale of a controlled substance in or near school grounds.

Hasnain Anwar was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance in or near school grounds.

Shervin Mahabal, of Valley Stream, was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance in or near school grounds, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of cannabis, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Orso, of Hempstead, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

All four men were held overnight and were scheduled for arraignment in Central Islip on October 19. It was unclear if they had lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

