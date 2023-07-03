Fordham high school students create sustainable fashion

Tenth graders at Fordham High School for the Arts in the Bronx worked on a dress made out of recycled material.

"It took a lot of work." — Ashley Ortega

It took the students months to design.

"At first it was a little bit confusing-the design took the longest – then stitching took a long time at first we were just going to do gold--- the more we began to design the more colors we wanted to add," tenth grader, Elizabeth Guzman said.

The piece competed in Junk Couture, an international initiative challenging students to create sustainable fashion.

"Things like candy wrappers-discarded paper and fabric--- that was broken --- and turning it into something good." — Art teacher Lisa Mota

Mota says Junk Couture reached out to the school.

"They were like hey – we are an art school – are you interested in trying it?" Mota said.

Fordham won the New York competition, and now they are heading to the finals.

"They put together this amazing garment and won -so I am mind blown." — Lisa Mota

Mota will be taking the students to London in August where the dress will be featured in a runway show.

"I am actually the model for this --- yes someone can wear it with a few adjustments on the back," Ortega said.

The theme the students worked with was Shakespeare with a modern twist which brought out their creativity they say and got them thinking about the future.

FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini talked to students about their future goals.

"Personally, I like character designing, but this might open something for me maybe because it was fun to work on," Guzman said.