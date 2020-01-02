For fourth straight year, thousands leave New York

After an analysis of the recent U.S. Census, the Empire Center for Public Policy found that New York’s population was roughly 19.5 million in 2019, after a drop of almost 77,000 or .4 percent from the previous year.

Why? Well, residents and experts both agree: living in New York City isn't cheap.

“The New York Metro area in particular is one of the highest-cost areas in the country,” said E.J. McMahon of the Empire Center for Public Policy.

According to the report, New York suffered its fourth consecutive annual decrease from 2018 to 2019 after five years of growth, and it was the largest drop in population of any state.

“Not only do we have crushing taxes, crushing regulatory burdens, and a high cost of living, but we also have a culture where this governor doesn't want anyone who even disagrees with him to be here,” said Joe Borelli, Republican City Councilman from Staten Island.

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office said: “Under this administration, middle class taxes were cut to historic lows, business taxes were lowered, manufacturing taxes were eliminated, property taxes were permanently capped, unemployment was cut in half and a record number of private sector jobs were created.”

The study also found New York was one of only 10 states to experience a decline in population, with only West Virginia, Alaska and Illinois losing people at a faster rate.

“The number one destination for people from New York City is New Jersey. And the reason for that is while New Jersey is not cheap by national standards, it is the least expensive suburb of NYC,” McMahon said.