Food insecurity in Westchester County

In Westchester County, the epicenter of the coronavirus in New York one year ago, demand for food is higher than ever.

Feeding Westchester food distributor Nancy Lyons along with volunteers and National Guard soldiers came to their warehouse and packed up thousands of pounds of food.



"We were listening to the news developing every day. It seemed like every time the cases went up, more closures meant more people out of work. More businesses closed meant more families being unable to get groceries," says Nancy Lyons, the Director of Volunteer Services, Feeding Westchester.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, one in five people in Westchester went to bed hungry. That number has since doubled.

