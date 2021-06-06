Expand / Collapse search

Florida school honors 92-year-old crossing guard on retirement

By Chris Williams
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX TV Digital Team

Florida Elementary School Honors 92-Year-Old Crossing Guard on Retirement

An elementary school in Orange City, Florida, paid tribute to a 92-year-old crossing guard as he retired on June 4. (Credit: Volusia County Schools via Storyful)

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A 92-year-old crossing guard received a huge sendoff before his retirement.

An elementary school in Orange City, Florida, paid tribute to Robert "Mr. Bob" Frew on the last day of his job on June 4. 

Volusia County Schools District posted the video of students, staff and community members thanking him with hugs and signs.

RELATED: Teacher gives student his own shoes so he can walk in graduation

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Frew had spent 16 years working as a crossing guard, and said, "Whatever his secret to success is at age 92, we’d like to know!"

This story was reported from Los Angeles.