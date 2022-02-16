FDLE: 4-year-old boy from West Tampa area found safe in north Florida; charges could be filed

A Florida Amber Alert was issued for a 4-year-old boy who investigators say was kidnapped in the West Tampa area.

The Amber Alert was issued Wednesday, saying he was likely with two adults. The alert was canceled overnight after officials say they found him in Taylor County – located in the Florida Big Bend area – with the two individuals.

They could be facing possible charges, detectives said, in the meantime the child is safe.

No other information was provided.