Flo Rida, Shaquille 'Disesel' O'Neal, Funk Flex to perform at Jersey City 4th of July celebration

Jersey City is pulling out all the stops for this year's New Jersey's July 4th celebration with its own party complete with big-name acts, a food truck festival, and lots of fun. Among the performers: Flo Rida, DJ Diesel (also known as Shaquille O'Neal), and DJ Funk Flex.

Nearly 150,000 people are expected in the Exchange Place area to celebrate America's independence. The fun begins at 12 p.m. and will be capped off with a fireworks display by Grucci, the same company that runs the Macy's 4th of July show in New York City.

Both shows will go off at roughly the same time.

"The way I look at it, they spend millions of dollars more than we do so we might leverage them in a way that maximizes what we're trying to do," said JC Mayor Steven Fulop during FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York. "We look at the time they are going, then we say look we can have a better show on our side of the river if we launch at the same time. New York City benefits the same way. They get extra barges at no cost by doing it together,and just kind of working off each other on timing, it benefits everybody."

The City recommends people walk, bike or take mass transit to the event as parking in the surrounding area will be mostly limited to residents.

DJ Diesel and DJ Funk Flex will perform separate sets to get the crowd going ahead of the headlining performance by rapper Flo Rida.

"It seems more people are into seeing Shaq jump around the stage and do his DJ set. I guess he goes by Shaq Diesel now, apparently. Seems there are a lot of people really excited by him more than anything else," said Fulop.

The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

The best viewing areas are along the Hudson River Walkway, from the north field at Liberty State Park and most overlook areas in The Heights.

"It's an opportunity to showcase Jersey City and North Jersey. A lot of changes in Jersey City over the last decade and having another 100,000 people here celebrating the Fourth of July is just a really, really great moment for the city. Every year it has grown, and the weather is cooperating, so we're expecting it to be a huge turnout today," said Fulop.

TRANSPORTATION TO THE EVENT:

Anyone attending the event is strongly encouraged to arrive by foot, bike, or public transportation to Exchange Place as parking will be extremely limited and road closures will be in effect. For more information about arriving by Light Rail, PATH, Ferry, and other mass transit options, please visit our website here. For a map of road closures please visit:

Parking:

Parking in the surrounding neighborhoods will be reserved for area residents. Public parking will be available at all three Newport Mall garages at a $15 flat rate for vehicles entering after 5 p.m.

Arriving by Light Rail and PATH: Guests are encouraged to utilize public transportation to get to and from the festival. The nearest PATH train station stop is located right in Exchange Place, for easy access to New York City, Newark, and beyond. Guests utilizing the PATH or Light Rail, should check for schedules and alerts here.

Arriving by Bicycle: This year, BikeJC is pleased to provide free bike valet service for all attendees who arrive on two wheels from noon to 10 p.m. in front of the post office on Washington Street. Residents without bikes may also rent through Citi Bike, which has several stations located in the festival area, including Harborside, Sussex Street, and Washington and Grand. Please note that the Citi Bike station location at Exchange Place will not be operating on July 4th.

Arriving by Bus: NJ Transit buses stop at locations throughout Jersey City and the surrounding region, including major transportation hubs like Newark’s Penn Station, Hoboken, Secaucus and New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal. For more information, please click here.

WHAT TO BRING/WHAT TO LEAVE HOME:

Security checkpoints will be located at all entrances to the events. Please be advised that any bags or backpacks brought into the festival area are subject to search by law enforcement authorities. Attendees are encouraged to pack belongings in clear bags that show the contents. Coolers will not be allowed in the festival area. For a full list of what can be carried into the festival and what is banned, please visit our website here.



For more information on the event, transportation, what to bring, and other announcements, please visit www.july4thnj.com.