Flight from Newark forced to divert after pilot's mid-flight medical emergency

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The Brief An Air Canada flight traveling from Newark to Halifax on Wednesday was forced to divert to Boston after the captain experienced a sudden medical emergency. An Air Canada flight traveling from Newark to Halifax on Wednesday was forced to divert to Boston after the captain experienced a sudden medical emergency. The captain was transported for medical treatment upon landing, but Air Canada has not yet released any further details regarding their condition.



A routine flight out of Newark took an unexpected detour after a sudden mid-flight emergency.

What we know:

An Air Canada flight that departed from Newark International Airport on Wednesday was forced to divert to Boston on its way to Halifax, Canada.

Officials say the captain experienced a medical issue and was removed from the flight deck. The first officer then took control of the flight, landing it safely in Boston.

"Pilots are trained to fly aircraft and land safely without the assistance of a second pilot," Air Canada said in a statement to FOX 5.

What we don't know:

Air Canada says the captain was taken for medical treatment upon landing in Boston, but has yet to release further details about their identity, condition or medical emergency.

Dig deeper:

There were 61 passengers onboard the flight at the time. No injuries have been reported.