Parody musical centered on Donald Trump set to open off Broadway

Former President Donald Trump is the subject of another presidential campaign, several criminal and civil cases, and now — an off-Broadway musical.

"FIVE: The Parody Musical" is set to open at Midtown's Theater 55 on West 42nd Street Thursday and is set to run through March 10.

The musical, a playful take on the Broadway hit "SIX," revolves around five women in Trump's life: Wife Melania, ex-wives Ivana and Marla, daughter Ivanka, and Stormy Daniels, the porn actress at the center of his New York hush-money case.

"Divorced. HER-larious. Uncensored," the tagline reads.

According to the New York Times, the musical was written by Moshiel Newman Daphna and Shimmy Braun, two gay men with Orthodox Jewish backgrounds.

"It is a parody that, at last, gives these women their moment in the limelight …and a chance to ‘grab back.’" they said in a statement.

The cast will include Anyae Anasia as Ivana, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez as Marla, Jaime Lyn Beatty as Melania, Gabi Garcia as Stormy, and Hannah Bonnett) as Ivanka, according to Playbill.

