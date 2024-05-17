2 firefighters seriously injured while battling Bronx house fire

Two firefighters are hospitalized in serious but stable condition after battling a 2-alarm house fire in the Bronx on Friday.

The fire broke out at a home on White Plains Road at around 3 p.m., authorities say.

Video showed black smoke billowing from the home as the fire.

According to fire officials, one of the firefighters complained of difficulty breathing before falling unconscious and was removed from the building.

By 5 p.m., the FDNY had brought the fire mostly under control.

A third firefighter reportedly suffered minor injuries.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

