Firefighter killed in Rockland County blaze hailed as hero

The investigation into the cause of the fire at an assisted living facility in Rockland County that left a firefighter dead and one other person dead is ongoing as questions have been asked about the home's fire alarms and the water pressure of nearby hydrants.

However, there is one thing Spring Valley's firefighters say they do know, which is that Jared Lloyd, the volunteer firefighter who died in the fire, was a hero.

"He died as a hero. We still don't know how many people he pulled out of that building that morning by himself," said Spring Valley Fire Chief Ken Conjura. "But he continued to do that because this is what he loved, and speaking with his mother, she wanted everybody to know that he died doing what he loved and he sacrificed himself for this community every day."

Chief Conjura also said that the alarm system at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults had been put on test the night before and the system may have been offline when that inferno ignited.

Officials have also said there may have been an issue with water pressure from nearby hydrants which may have played a role in how fast that blaze spread.

Lloyd left behind a wife and two sons. A GoFundMe page set upon his honor to help his family has already raised nearly half a million dollars.