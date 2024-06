The FDNY was on scene Thursday morning battling a NYC fire in Soho.

Fire in SoHo today

SkyFOX was over the scene on Broome Street, between Mercer and Greene streets. The fire engulfed what appeared to be a five-story building.

Video showed smoke shooting from the rooftop.

There is no word on any injuries. It's unclear where the fire began, or the cause of it.