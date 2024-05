SkyFOX was over a large building fire on Friday afternoon in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Chopper video showed dark smoke shooting up from the roof into the sky from the building located at 60 Enterprise Avenue, an area zoned for industrial use.

Numerous fire trucks were also on scene.

"Please avoid the area," the Secaucus Police Department posted to Facebook.

No word if anyone was in the building at the time, or any injuries reported.