Harlem fire: 1 dead, 18 injured; witness describes victim falling from window

At least one person is dead and 18 people were injured after a fire broke out inside a 6-story apartment building in Harlem on Friday.

Witnesses said they saw one person jump out of the burning residential building on St. Nicholas Place and 149th Street. This person's condition is unknown.

Video shows victims attempt to escape a fire in Harlem Friday.

"They were on the window sill, and they were trying to escape, but it's all the way on the top floor … they were hanging onto the window. I guess they couldn't hang on for long, and they fell to the ground," witness Michelle Paradis told FOX 5 NY.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.