Fire engulfs roof of hospital in Queens

More than 100 firefighters from 25 units battled a fire at a hospital in Queens on Friday.

Thick black smoke was seen rising from the rooftop of St. John's Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway.

Twitter user @ItsComicKid posted a video showing the smoke billowing from the top of the hospital. Other people shared videos on Citizen.com showing the flames and smoke, too.

The FDNY said a 911 call came in at 5:13 p.m.

The emergency department has been evacuated, the FDNY said, but the staff and patients in other areas were sheltering in place.

At least three people have been hurt.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.