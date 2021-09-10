Expand / Collapse search

Fire engulfs roof of hospital in Queens

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
The Rockaways
FOX 5 NY

Queens hospital fire

Bystanders shared videos showing a fire burning on the rooftop of St. John's Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, Queens. (Source videos via Storyful and Citizen.com)

NEW YORK - More than 100 firefighters from 25 units battled a fire at a hospital in Queens on Friday.

Thick black smoke was seen rising from the rooftop of St. John's Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway.

Twitter user @ItsComicKid posted a video showing the smoke billowing from the top of the hospital. Other people shared videos on Citizen.com showing the flames and smoke, too.

The FDNY said a 911 call came in at 5:13 p.m. 

The emergency department has been evacuated, the FDNY said, but the staff and patients in other areas were sheltering in place.

At least three people have been hurt.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.