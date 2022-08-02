Fire destroys boats in Brooklyn marina

A fire swept through two pleasure boats docked at a marina in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

Several FDNY vessels responded to the Futura Marina, located on Knapp Street in Sheepshead Bay, just before 4 p.m., authorities said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and worked to keep the vessel afloat. The fire was under control just before 5 p.m., the FDNY said.

Video from SkyFOX showed that the charred vessels appeared severely damaged, possibly irreparably.

No one was hurt, the New York City Fire Department said.