3-alarm fire in the Bronx

The FDNY was battling a 3-alarm fire in a home in the Van Nest section of the Bronx on Monday morning. It happened sometime around 6 a.m.

The flames were shooting through the roof of the two-story building on Wallace Ave. just north of Morris Park Ave.

Firefighters were on the roof as flames poured out of the top of the building. The fire spread to at least one and possibly two neighboring buildings.

Most of the flames were in the rear of the building.

No injuries were initially reported.