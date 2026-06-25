Fiery multi-tractor trailer crash causes major delays on NJ Turnpike

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The Brief A major crash involving up to three tractor-trailers caused a vehicle fire early Thursday morning, completely shutting down part of the New Jersey Turnpike. Commuters are facing massive backups, including an 11-mile northbound delay. No injuries have been confirmed at this time.



A major accident involving multiple tractor trailers resulted in a vehicle fire early Thursday morning, causing a chaotic commute on the New Jersey Turnpike.

What we know:

At least two, and possibly three, tractor-trailers collided around 4 a.m. Thursday on the New Jersey Turnpike's northbound inner roadway, just north of Interchange 12.

The flames have been extinguished, but emergency crews remain on the scene dealing with heavy smoke, scattered debris, and massive traffic backups in both directions. The cleanup is expected to be a prolonged situation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed if there are any injuries.

What you can do:

Drivers should expect severe delays and are strongly advised to seek alternate routes.

Northbound traffic:

The inner roadway is completely shut down.

All northbound traffic is currently being diverted to the outer roadway.

Backups extend all the way to Interchange 10, resulting in at least an 11-mile delay.

Southbound traffic:

One southbound lane is closed near the scene.

Heavy "rubbernecking" from passing drivers is causing severe congestion, with delays stretching back 3.5 miles to Interchange 13.