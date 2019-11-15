Feds: Women escaped kidnapper by jumping from his car

article

A married Long Island man with a history of violence against sex workers is accused of trying to kidnap and traffic two women for sex in separate incidents, according to court documents. The women escaped and survived by jumping out of his car.

FBI agents and Suffolk County police arrested Andrew Frey, 54, of Coram, Friday morning, according to a U.S. Justice Department spokesperson. Authorities charged him with attempted trafficking by force and attempted kidnapping.

In separate incidents in October 2018 and July 2019, Frey hired the women for sex and later contacted them by phone to meet up again, according to the indictment. In both cases, when the woman got into his car, he tried to force her to go with him, federal authorities said. (Scroll down to see indictment document.)

"He has a history of violence against sex workers and had arranged separate meetings with two women and tried to take them to a secluded location by force," John Marzulli, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn, told FOX 5 NY in an email. "In both cases, the women separately escaped by jumping out of his moving vehicle."

Rope, zip-ties, and instructions on tying knots found in home

When cops and agents arrested Frey and searched his home on Friday, they found rope, zip-ties, and instructions on tying knots, Marzulli said.

Federal prosecutors asked a magistrate to deny bail and hold Frey until trial because they believe he is dangerous and would flee from facing the charges.

In a letter addressed to U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne Shields, U.S. Attorney Richard Donohue claims that Frey continued to try to contact both women (referred to documents as Jane Doe #1 and #2) even after they escaped from his car and suffered injuries. (Scroll down to see the letter.)

"Indeed, on one occasion after the kidnapping charged in Count Two, the defendant, armed with a weapon, again attempted to take Jane Doe #1 by force but Jane Doe #1 managed to evade his attempt," Donohue wrote in the letter to the judge.

Other sex workers not connected with these charged have reported Frey for violent acts, the letter stated.

"One victim sought and received an order of protection against the defendant after the defendant intentionally rammed his vehicle into hers," Donohue wrote in the letter. "She later reported that the defendant violated that order of protection by calling her and leaving her threatening voicemails."

Frey has prior convictions for drugs, possessing stolen property, and more, according to the document.

FOX 5 NY has learned that Frey is married and has two adult children. He works at a factory that makes parts for planes.

Frey was set to be arraigned before Judge Shields. It is not clear if he has a lawyer who can comment. FOX 5 NY will update this article if Frey or an attorney releases a statement.