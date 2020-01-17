Expand / Collapse search
Feds arrest rapper Pop Smoke

Pop Smoke is wearing a Louis Vuitton look before the Louis Vuitton AW20 Men Show on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Federal prosecutors have announced that a grand jury has indicted Bashar Jackson who is the rapper also known as "Pop Smoke" and "Quadir Jerrell".

Authorities say that the Brooklyn rapper moved a stolen black Rolls Royce Wraith from California to New York even though he knew that the vehicle was stolen.  Wraiths can retail for more than $300,000.

It happened sometime between November 5, 2019 and December 3, 2019, according to the federal indictment.

Jackson was arrested Friday expected to be arraigned in the afternoon in Brooklyn Federal Court.

It was unclear if Jackson had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

