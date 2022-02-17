FedEx driver carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Police in Philadelphia say an armed carjacker died up a FedEx driver and then drove off with the truck before robbing it of several packages.

It happened about 11 a.m. on Feb. 10. The truck was parked on Tackawanna St. in the Wissinoming section of the city.

The man jumped into the truck and pulled a gun on the driver, who was in the back area with the packages. The man then tied up the worker and left him in the back.

He got into the driver's seat, started the truck, and drove it several blocks south to Womwrath St.

He is seen on the video trying to wipe down the steering wheel and a sliding door in the truck. He then is seen knocking the security camera down.

Cops say he then took some packages and walked away.

He has not been caught. Police released a video that was recorded inside the truck in homes that someone could identify him.

Police did not release any information about whether the driver was hurt in the carjacking.