article

Firefighters are currently battling a four-alarm fire in Kensingon, Brooklyn.

SkyFOX HD flew over the scene on East Third Street between Beverly Road and Avenue C, where flames could be seen pouring from two buildings.

The fire broke out just after 3 pm. and has engulfed two homes so far.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.