FBI: $5 million reward offered in case of fugitive businessman

Semion Mogilevich (Via FBI)

Federal authorities are offering a $5 million reward for information leading to the capture or conviction of a Ukrainian businessman who has been a fugitive for 20 years.

Semion Mogilevich , who is believed to live in Moscow, is wanted on racketeering, securities fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering in connection with a scheme that defrauded thousands of investors out of more than $150 million, according to the FBI. He was indicted back in 2002 and 2003 in Philadelphia but has never faced the charges.

"The indictments allege that between 1993 and 1998, Mogilevich headed and controlled the Mogilevich Enterprise, an association which consisted of numerous individuals and a network of companies in more than 20 different countries that orchestrated a sophisticated scheme to defraud investors in stock," the FBI said in a news release . "The scheme was allegedly funded and authorized by Mogilevich. This complex network of corporations was set up to create the illusion of a profitable international business."

Mogilevich was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, and has Russian, Ukrainian, and Israeli passports, according to the FBI. His aliases include Seva Moguilevich, Semon Yudkovich Palagnyuk, Semen Yukovich Telesh, Simeon Mogilevitch, Semjon Mogilevcs, Shimon Makelwitsh, Shimon Makhelwitsch, Sergei Yurevich Schnaider, and "Seva," authorities said.

The FBI said Mogilevich "should be considered armed and dangerous."