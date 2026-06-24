Adams chief of staff arrested, NYPD officials raided in sweeping federal investigation

The Brief Frank Carone, the former chief of staff to former New York City Mayor Eric Adams, was arrested by the FBI alongside his brother and two other unidentified individuals in connection with federal bribery schemes. The arrests were part of a broader sweep that included Wednesday morning FBI raids targeting Carone's personal residence and the homes of several former NYPD officials. A federal indictment outlining the exact charges is expected to be unsealed on Wednesday.



Frank Carone, the former chief of staff to former New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and several others were arrested by the FBI in connection with multiple federal bribery-related schemes.

His arrest appears to be part of a broader, multi-target federal sweep that reportedly involves several NYPD officials.

What we know:

Carone was widely considered a right-hand man to Eric Adams, serving as his chief of staff during his first year in office. Carone stepped down from his City Hall position in late 2022 to return to the private sector.

The NYPD confirmed that Carone’s brother Anthony and Yan Po Zhu, a New York City real estate developer and hotel owner, were also arrested.

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The ongoing investigation triggered a series of coordinated raids Wednesday morning. FBI agents searched Carone’s personal residence, as well as the homes of several former and current officials within the NYPD.

The homes of former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, ex-Assistant Chief James McCarthy and former police spokesperson Tarik Sheppard were all part of the raid, according to the New York Post.

What we don't know:

The exact nature of the charges remains unclear. A federal indictment is expected to be unsealed on Wednesday.

NYPD response

What they're saying:

With former police officials swept up in the federal raids, NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch issued a statement providing further context on the department's involvement.

"When I became Police Commissioner, I promised New Yorkers that under my leadership the NYPD would conduct itself with integrity and that there would be a thorough investigation of any claim that members of service failed to meet that standard," Tisch stated in a post on X. "This investigation and our actions this morning are part of the ongoing effort to fulfill that commitment and hold the Department to its highest ideals."

Todd Shapiro, a spokesperson for former NYC Mayor Eric Adams, released the following statement:

"Frank Carone has dedicated decades of his life to public service, the legal profession, and helping countless individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations throughout New York. This is an ongoing legal matter and my prayers are with his family."