18-year-old fatally shot in Queens

An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Queens on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened by a bus stop near Main Street and 77th Road in Kew Gardens Hills just after 3 p.m., the NYPD said.

The victim was shot in his torso, New York City police said. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he died.

Police have two people in custody who may be connected with the shooting.

This is a developing story.