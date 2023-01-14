Family searching across NYC for missing deaf, autistic woman

The family of Samantha Denise Primus is continuing their search for the deaf, non-verbal, and autistic 47-year-old woman from Queens who went missing just before Christmas.

Sophia Primus, Denise's sister said that she wandered away from a relative's home in Elmont, Nassau County on December 23.

Her family has been searching for her ever since, now organizing a large search party on Sunday to look in neighborhoods in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens.

"I think we're all doing our best and keeping our hopes up and remaining optimistic and diligent in our search and trying to do everything within our power," said Jonathan Peck, Denise's nephew.

What makes the search even more frustrating for Denise's family is that hours after her initial disappearance, an ambulance picked up a woman matching her description and dropped her off at Queens Hospital Center.

A doctor evaluated that woman and then let her go back out into the streets.

A hospital spokesperson says they are still looking into the matter.

The family says they have a hunch that Denise, who doesn't have money or know how to use public transit, might be riding the subway. Recently, a person said they might have seen her on the F train in Rockefeller Center.

"We suspect she's riding the trains quite a bit. It's warmer, and I believe she thinks the train will take her to where she wants to go, which is home," Sophia said.