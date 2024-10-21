Family of starved 4-year-old boy blames NYC and child services

The Brief The family of Jahmeik Modlin claims that New York City's Administration for Children's Services failed to intervene before the 4-year-old's death Modlin's mother, Nytavia Ragsdale, claimed that she reached out to ACS multiple times and told them she was a victim of domestic violence and was struggling with mental health isssues The family is calling on the NY Attorney General to investigate ACS



The family of a 4-year-old boy who starved to death in Harlem is placing blame on the city and the Administration for Children’s Services, claiming the agency failed to intervene despite multiple pleas for help.

Authorities say that Jahmeik Modlin was found unresponsive inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem last week.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced Monday that the boy's mother and father, Nytavia Ragsdale and Laron Modlin, have been indicted by a grand jury for his death.

During a press conference, Ragsdale’s family called on the New York State Attorney General’s Office to investigate ACS, alleging the agency’s failure to act contributed to Jahmeik’s death.

Civil rights activist Rev. Kevin McCall stated that Ragsdale, currently being held on Rikers Island, had told him she reached out to ACS and the city’s 311 hotline multiple times in 2022.

According to McCall, ACS visited Ragsdale’s Harlem apartment, where she disclosed that she was a victim of domestic violence and struggling with mental health issues. Despite these reports, the family claims no significant action was taken.

Ragsdale's family said at the press conference that they did not realize the severity of the situation because she had cut herself off from her family and distanced herself from tehm.

"We also wish to clarify that the family was not aware of the circumstances within the household, and in light of this, we respectfully request the time and privacy necessary to process the events as they continue to unfold,' said the boy's aunt, Diana Kerlegrand.

The couple’s three other children, ages 5, 6, and 7, were found malnourished and remain hospitalized.

FOX 5 reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for comment on a potential investigation into ACS but did not receive a response. ACS stated that the case is a tragedy, but due to confidentiality laws, they are unable to discuss specifics.