Family Attacked: Neighbor stabs 3 members, killing one and self: Cops

Three members of a Hudson Valley family were stabbed, one fatally, by a neighbor who then took his own life, authorities said Thursday.

Dutchess County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in Beekman at about 11 p.m. Wednesday and found several stabbing victims, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators determined that William Salcius, 32, stabbed three people in the home and then killed himself.

William McGoorty, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. Robert McGoorty, 30, and Edward McGoorty, 58, were taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the victims and suspect "were known to each other" but that the motive for the stabbings was unclear.

