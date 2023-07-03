Families gather to enjoy State Fair Meadowlands

On the eve of the Fourth of July, the annual Meadowlands State Fair is in full swing, and getting ready for its annual fireworks show.

But first, crowds came to see all the things that make the festival a calendar highlight. From fried food to music, entertainment, and dozens of rides, the fair is a celebration of the state and our nation's independence that anyone can enjoy.

Monday's heat and humidity did take it out of some families, who were totally wiped out by the evening and opted not to stick around for the firework display.

"We never stay that late. We'll watch the Macy's fireworks tomorrow," one man with young kids told FOX 5 NY.

Garden State Fireworks will be putting on the fireworks display at the fair on July 3 and 4.

Other people were just more into some of the fair's unique events, like the always popular pig racing.

"Our favorite part is the pigs," another fairgoer said.

The State Fair opened last week and will stay open until July 9th, with extended hours and another firework show Tuesday night.