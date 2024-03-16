Expand / Collapse search

Video shows SWAT teams pulling people out of windows amid Trenton hostage situation

By FOX 29 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:31PM
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Bucks County officials detail how fatal shootings by suspect Andre Gordon unfolded

Bucks County officials provide an update of the fatal shooting in East Falls Township and how events involving suspect Andre Gordon unfolded.

TRENTON - Video from the Trenton neighborhood where Falls Township triple murder suspect Andre Gordon may have taken hostages shows people being evacuated from windows as authorities try to detain him.

It’s unclear whether the video is of hostages being released, or if it is nearby residents being evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities in Pennsylvania gave an update Saturday afternoon, but could not comment on the status of possible hostages in Trenton.

Trenton hostage situation: People pulled from windows

Falls Township triple murder suspect Andre Gordon, accused of killing his stepmother, sister and the mother of his two children, may have taken hostages in Trenton. Video shows people being pulled out of windows in the area as police try to detain him.

It all started when 26-year-old Gordon, who is homeless, carjacked someone early Saturday morning in Trenton, officials said. He then drove the stolen vehicle to Viewpoint Lane in Falls Township just before 9 a.m. when Falls Township police responded to reports of a shooting.

Featured

3 killed in Falls Township shootings, suspect Andre Gordon barricaded in Trenton with hostages: officials
article

3 killed in Falls Township shootings, suspect Andre Gordon barricaded in Trenton with hostages: officials

Police say Andre Gordon, 26, forces his way into two homes Saturday morning and fatally shot his stepmother, teen sister, and the mother of his two children. He is now believed to be barricaded in a Trenton home with hostages.

There, police say Gordon fatally shot two people  – his 52-year-old stepmother and his 13-year-old sister – then fled in the stolen vehicle. He then drove to a home on Edgewood Lane, also in Falls Township, where police say he fatally shot a third person – the mother of his two children – around 9:15 a.m.

After fleeing that scene, police say he carjacked a driver at gunpoint outside of a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. He fled that scene in the driver’s dark gray Honda CRV.

A short time later, authorities confirmed that Honda was found unoccupied in Trenton and that SWAT teams were converging on a nearby home to search for Gordon.

Andre Gordon barricaded in Trenton home: the latest

Authorities say Andre Gordon shot and killed his stepmother, sister and the mother of his two children before barricading himself inside a home in Trenton, where he may have taken hostages. Here's the latest after police held a press conference Saturday afternoon.

Police say Gordon has since barricaded himself inside a home on the 100 block of Miller Street in Trenton. Authorities say they received information that Gordon may have taken multiple people hostage inside. There hasn’t been an update since video showed people being pulled from windows. 