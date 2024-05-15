NYPD hunts suspects posing as car salesmen on Facebook Marketplace

The NYPD is hunting for a group of suspects who are allegedly posing as car salesmen on Facebook Marketplace and robbing potential buyers or sellers in the Bronx and Queens.

There have been nine incidents reported to police so far.

In each of the incidents, the suspects met victims attempting to buy or sell a car using Facebook Marketplace and allegedly used guns, bats, and sticks with nails in them to rob people.

Incident 1

The first incident happened on Friday, Dec. 9, around 4:30 p.m. when a 26-year-old woman left her car parked, running, and unattended in front of the Cross Bronx pet shop. The suspect then stole the car and drove towards Olmstead Avenue. The woman was not injured as a result of this incident.

Incident 2

(Courtesy of NYPD)

The second incident happened on Sunday, March 10, around 6:15 p.m., when a 36-year-old man was arranging to buy a car through Facebook Marketplace with a person named George Smith in the Bronx. The suspects then displayed a stick with nails and stole $3,000 in cash from the man's cupholder area. The suspects then fled northbound on Rombouts Avenue. The man was not injured as a result of this incident.

Incident 3

On Tuesday, March 12, at around 1:35 p.m., a 21-year-old man was in the vicinity of Yates Avenue and Waring Avenue in the Bronx going to buy a car. The two suspects then placed the man in a chokehold and stole his cash and cell phone. He sustained minor injuries to his neck and refused medical treatment on the scene.

Incident 4

On Monday, April 8, around 2 p.m., a 23-year-old man and a 55-year-old male, were in the vicinity of Wilder Street and East 233 Street in Queens after arranging to buy a car when three unknown male individuals, acting in concert, displayed a firearm and a metal bat. One of the unknown individuals struck the 23-year-old man in the head with a metal bat, causing minor injuries to his head. He was treated by EMS on scene, police said. The suspects then $10,000 cash and fled in a black Honda sedan.

Incident 5

Another incident happened on April 8, around 5 p.m., when the reporter's son parked his car in front of 1776 Eastchester Road and, when he returned, the license plate was missing. The reporter's son was not injured as a result of this incident, police said. The license plate in this incident was attached to the car from incident #4.

Incident 6

(Courtesy of NYPD)

Then on Thursday, April 18, around 5:23 p.m., a 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were in front of 4000 Rombouts Avenue after arranging to buy a car through Facebook Marketplace with a person named Akeem Brown. Police say the two suspects displayed a firearm and stole $4000 in cash from the 29-year-old man. Then the two suspects fled southbound on I-95. Police said the men were not injured as a result of this incident.

Incident 7

On Thursday, April 25, at around 7 p.m., police said a 55-year-old man was standing in front of 159-19 65th Avenue in Queens, attempting to sell his car through Facebook Marketplace with the same person as the 6th incident. Authorities say both suspects, acting in concert, displayed a firearm, stole the victim's car, and fled, heading westbound on 65th Avenue. The victim was not injured.

Incident 8

Police say that on April 29, at around 11 a.m., the victim, a 22-year-old man, was in the vicinity of Rombouts Avenue, attempting to meet with a person named George. The suspect then displayed a firearm and demanded the victim give him his cellphone and $10,000 cash. The suspect then fled on Rombouts Avenue towards Mount Vernon. The victim was not injured.

Incident 9

In the most recent incident, on May 7, police say that at around 2:25 p.m., the victim, a 28-year-old man was near Dyre Avenue after attempting to purchase a car through Facebook Marketplace. Two suspects displayed a knife and took the victim's property before fleeing in a gray Mercedes Benz, heading towards Mount Vernon. The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.