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FAA grounds drones for World Cup: What Philly, NJ and NY fans need to know

By Amanda Hurley
FOX 29 Philadelphia
FIFA World Cup
Published June 11, 2026 12:30 PM EDT
Published June 11, 2026 12:30 PM EDT
Best FIFA World Cup Watch Parties Across the Tri-State Area
Best FIFA World Cup Watch Parties Across the Tri-State Area

Best FIFA World Cup Watch Parties Across the Tri-State Area

Looking for a place to watch the FIFA World Cup? You’re in luck. Tessa Robinson of the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board joined Fox 29’s Mike Jerrick in the studio to highlight some of the best watch parties across the tri-state area. 

The Brief

    • The Federal Aviation Administration has locked down the airspace surrounding 2026 FIFA World Cup host venues.
    • Strict flight restrictions around stadiums, base camps and fan festivals are being imposed.
    • Pilots caught violating the restrictions face severe consequences.

NORTHEAST - As the 2026 FIFA World Cup officially kicks off on Thursday, the skies above the Northeast’s biggest stadiums and watch parties are going on lockdown.

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has established strict "No Drone Zones" surrounding World Cup venues across the country, with temporary flight restrictions now in effect.

All drone operations are prohibited on match days within a 3-mile radius and up to 3,000 feet above ground level around host stadiums:

  • MetLife Stadium: June 13, 16, 22, 25, 27, 30; and July 5, 19
  • Lincoln Financial Field: June 14, 19, 22, 25, 27; and July 4
FIFA Fan Fest Philadelphia: What fans can expect inside
FIFA Fan Fest Philadelphia: What fans can expect inside

FIFA Fan Fest Philadelphia: What fans can expect inside

The FIFA World Cup is about to begin, with Team USA's first match this Friday at SoFi Stadium and major fan festivities, including the sold-out FIFA Fan Fest in Philadelphia, where fans can enjoy matches, concerts, and interactive activities.

Fan events

Dig deeper:

The restrictions aren't just for the stadiums. The FAA has also locked down the airspace over designated official fan events. 

These areas have a prohibited zone of a 1-mile radius and up to 1,000 feet above ground level:

  • Lemon Hill Park in Philadelphia: June 11–30 and July 1–19
  • Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey: June 13–30 and July 11–19
  • Rockefeller Center in New York City: July 4–19
  • Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing, New York: June 11–27
  • Emily Warren Roebling Plaza in Brooklyn: July 4–19

Featured

Philadelphia FIFA World Cup 2026 Visitor's Guide: Match schedule, Fan Fest, transportation, events and more
article

Philadelphia FIFA World Cup 2026 Visitor's Guide: Match schedule, Fan Fest, transportation, events and more

Welcome to the City of Brotherly Love! From SEPTA and ride shares to the security plan, here is your official guide to Philadelphia's FIFA World Cup 2026 extravaganza.

Penalities for violators

Why you should care:

Pilots who violate these TFRs without authorization from air traffic control face fines of up to $100,000, permanent confiscation of their drone equipment and federal criminal charges.

They are being urged to check official FAA NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen) for the most up-to-date schedule of restrictions before flying anywhere near Philadelphia, New Jersey or New York City over the next month.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the Federal Aviation Administration.

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