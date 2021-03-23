Explosion and fire at asphalt plant on Long Island

Emergency responders battled a chemical fire at an asphalt plant in Suffolk County on Tuesday afternoon.

A tank exploded at Rason Asphalt on Spagnoli Road in Melville around 1 p.m., according to reports.

Video from SkyFOX showed numerous firefighters working to control the fire, which spewed smoke into the sky. At least one tank ruptured and another was damaged.

Firefighters worked to prevent the fire from igniting other tanks, FOX 5 NY has learned.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

