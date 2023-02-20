Expand / Collapse search

Elderly man killed on Coney Island

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Coney Island
NEW YORK - The NYPD says an elderly man found dead inside a Coney Island apartment last week was murdered.

Police found the body of 75-year-old Donald Wallace inside a Carey Gardens apartment on W. 23rd St. on Thursday afternoon.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.  The Post reported that it appeared he had suffered blunt-force trauma to his head.

There have been no arrests in the cast and the investigation is continuing.