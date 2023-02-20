Elderly man killed on Coney Island

article

The NYPD says an elderly man found dead inside a Coney Island apartment last week was murdered.

Police found the body of 75-year-old Donald Wallace inside a Carey Gardens apartment on W. 23rd St. on Thursday afternoon.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The Post reported that it appeared he had suffered blunt-force trauma to his head.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

There have been no arrests in the cast and the investigation is continuing.