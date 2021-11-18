Eight children hospitalized after freak taser incident in Queens

Police are investigating a freak taser incident at an elementary school in Queens that sent eight children to the hospital.

Authorities say the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at P.S. 305 in Ridgewood.

According to the NYPD, 8 kids between the ages of 8-10 were all leaning on the fence in the schoolyard during their lunch break.

Two other people, either men or older teens, were apparently hanging out with a taser near the playground. The taser somehow made contact with the fence, shocking the children.

The children were taken to Wyckoff Hospital, but according to police, it was only as a precaution.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The two suspects left the scene and have not been caught.

One of the children who witnessed the incident said that the two with the taser were wearing all black and were wearing black masks.

Advertisement

The school went into a "soft lockdown" after the incident.