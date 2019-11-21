Edible Arrangements selling CBD-infused edibles

article

Edible Arrangements is rolling out a brand new way to chill out this holiday season.

The company is rolling out a new CBD-infused product line, titled “Incredible Edibles.”

Hemp CBD is derived from hemp plants and many users of CBD say it provides relief from headaches, inflammation, insomnia, stress and other ailments.

The products are already on sale at Edible brand stores in Dallas, and the company plans to expand sales to 200 stores nationally by the end of the year.