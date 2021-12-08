Easy holiday meals: Cooking with the Scotto Sisters

It's the holidays and there is no better time to get some recipes from the Scotto family to serve to your family. Here are some easy suggestions!

Marinara

Olive oil as needed

1 large can plum tomato (#10 can)

½ bunch Chopped basil

1.5 cups Shaved sliced garlic

Table spoon Chili flakes

1 tablespoon of dry Italian seasoning or oregano



The trick is gently frying the garlic until lightly golden brown and then adding the basil and chili flakes at the end to create an infused oil of all the ingredients, allow to simmer for about an hour, then blend to infuse all the flavors from the oil into the tomato sauce

Chicken Cacciatore



3 chicken cutlet or thigh/ leg

Olive oil as needed

Salt, pepper

2 cups red wine

1 table spoon chili flake

1 medium onion medium diced

2 tablespoons chopped/ minced garlic

1 small yellow bell pepper

1 small red bell pepper

1 small carrot grated or chopped small

Approx. 6 oz button mushroom sliced

2 cups olives pitted (Castelvetrano is best personally)

1 cup chopped oregano, or even whole leaves for a more rustic approach

1 cup chopped basil

28 oz or so tomato ragu

2 cups fresh baby heirloom tomato (this is a nice wat to elevate it and give it good colors that make it seem fresh)



Method:

1. clean cutlets or thighs as desired and then sear in the desired pot to give slight color

THEN ADD



2. Garlic, bell peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, olives, chili flakes

Allow to cook until slightly tender (fresh baby tomatoes if you chose to use)

3. Add red wine allow to simmer and reduce by half, then add tomato ragu and chicken product cook until chicken is cooked through at the very end add the fresh herbs

Eggplant and zucchini 2-3 portions

1 large eggplant

1 large zucchini

1-2 cups marinera sauce

2/3 oz of mixed ricotta - lemon zest, parsley, basil, parmesan, salt, pepper

3-4 cups of bread crumb/ panko

6/7 eggs beaten

2 cups flour

1 bunch parsley chopped

Sea salt

Olive oil to finish



Standard 3 breading procedure for zucchini and eggplant



Slice zucchini and eggplant in ½ inch thick or so then proceed to start the 3 bread procedure, of flour, egg and then seasoned bread crumb until they’re all evenly bread

Then deep fry them until golden brown and then remove from fryer season lightly with salt.



The layering:

In the bottom start with tomato sauce liberally

Then eggplant

Tomato sauce

Zucchini

Tomato sauce and then a large patty of the seasoned ricotta AND THEN a small little topping of tomato sauce again, bake until well browned

Once removed from the oven finish with a touch of parm, olive oil, sea salt and chopped parsley

