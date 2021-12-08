Easy holiday meals: Cooking with the Scotto Sisters
NEW YORK - It's the holidays and there is no better time to get some recipes from the Scotto family to serve to your family. Here are some easy suggestions!
Marinara
Olive oil as needed
1 large can plum tomato (#10 can)
½ bunch Chopped basil
1.5 cups Shaved sliced garlic
Table spoon Chili flakes
1 tablespoon of dry Italian seasoning or oregano
The trick is gently frying the garlic until lightly golden brown and then adding the basil and chili flakes at the end to create an infused oil of all the ingredients, allow to simmer for about an hour, then blend to infuse all the flavors from the oil into the tomato sauce
Chicken Cacciatore
3 chicken cutlet or thigh/ leg
Olive oil as needed
Salt, pepper
2 cups red wine
1 table spoon chili flake
1 medium onion medium diced
2 tablespoons chopped/ minced garlic
1 small yellow bell pepper
1 small red bell pepper
1 small carrot grated or chopped small
Approx. 6 oz button mushroom sliced
2 cups olives pitted (Castelvetrano is best personally)
1 cup chopped oregano, or even whole leaves for a more rustic approach
1 cup chopped basil
28 oz or so tomato ragu
2 cups fresh baby heirloom tomato (this is a nice wat to elevate it and give it good colors that make it seem fresh)
Method:
1. clean cutlets or thighs as desired and then sear in the desired pot to give slight color
THEN ADD
2. Garlic, bell peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, olives, chili flakes
Allow to cook until slightly tender (fresh baby tomatoes if you chose to use)
3. Add red wine allow to simmer and reduce by half, then add tomato ragu and chicken product cook until chicken is cooked through at the very end add the fresh herbs
Eggplant and zucchini 2-3 portions
1 large eggplant
1 large zucchini
1-2 cups marinera sauce
2/3 oz of mixed ricotta - lemon zest, parsley, basil, parmesan, salt, pepper
3-4 cups of bread crumb/ panko
6/7 eggs beaten
2 cups flour
1 bunch parsley chopped
Sea salt
Olive oil to finish
Standard 3 breading procedure for zucchini and eggplant
Slice zucchini and eggplant in ½ inch thick or so then proceed to start the 3 bread procedure, of flour, egg and then seasoned bread crumb until they’re all evenly bread
Then deep fry them until golden brown and then remove from fryer season lightly with salt.
The layering:
In the bottom start with tomato sauce liberally
Then eggplant
Tomato sauce
Zucchini
Tomato sauce and then a large patty of the seasoned ricotta AND THEN a small little topping of tomato sauce again, bake until well browned
Once removed from the oven finish with a touch of parm, olive oil, sea salt and chopped parsley
