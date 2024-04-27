Earthquake reported in Somerset County, New Jersey

article

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was reported in Somerset County, New Jersey Saturday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake happened around 9:30 a.m. in Gladstone.

At the beginning of April, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook New York City and the Tri-State area.

The event was followed by a magnitude 4.0 aftershock later that evening, with the epicenter near Gladstone in New Jersey.

Featured article

Earthquake in New Jersey

Earthquakes are less common on the eastern than western edges of the U.S. because the East Coast does not lie on a boundary of tectonic plates. The biggest Eastern quakes usually occur along the mid-Atlantic Ridge, which extends through Iceland and the Atlantic Ocean.

Quakes on the East Coast can still pack a punch, as its rocks are better than their western counterparts at spreading earthquake energy across long distances.

Check out the USGS interactive map to see if your area was affected.