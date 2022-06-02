Manhattan Duane Reade robber attacked workers with bike chain, police say

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who robbed a Duane Reade in Chelsea and then returned to assault two workers at the store with a bike chain.

On May 31 at about 1:40 p.m., the man went into the store at 777 6th Avenue and left without paying for approximately $1,745 worth of merchandise, said police. Before walking it out, the man threatened to harm the employees behind the counter.

About 10 minutes later, the suspect returned with a bike chain, went behind the counter, and swung it, striking a 42-year-old woman and a 60-year-old woman.

The suspect fled the store. The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital with cuts and swelling.

Police describe the man as dark-skinned, approximately 42 - 47 years of age, 5''11" tall and 185 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark blue jeans, white sneakers and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.